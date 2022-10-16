Strut 2 Save Lives honors race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson

The event honors race car driver and organ donor Bryan Clauson, who died in a crash in 2016 and saved five lives through organ donation.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Dozens of dogs and Hoosiers hit the pavement Sunday to raise money for families whose lost loved ones have saved lives with organ donation.

The Strut 2 Save Lives is an event organized by the parents of Bryan Clauson — a race car driver who died in a crash in 2016. He saved five lives through organ donation.

Sunday's community event began with a 1-mile walk to honor Clauson, who was a Noblesville native. After the walk, people were able to enjoy food and beverages from local restaurants and visit booths highlighting local businesses and organizations.

There was also a raffle with prizes for dogs and humans alike.

All proceeds for this event benefit Indiana Donor Network Foundation’s Bryan Clauson Legacy Fund, which provides financial and counseling support for Hoosier organ transplant recipients, their families and the families of donors.

Despite age or medical history, the Indiana Donor Network says anyone can sign up to be a donor. People can sign up here and learn more about Indiana Donor Network here.