More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

Indiana Michigan Power, Duke Energy and AES, reported a total of around 3,100 people were still without power in central Indiana as of 9:45 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region.

DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just after 7:30 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power Co. had more than 13,000 outages across the two states, and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. said about 24,000 of its customers were affected.

As for central Indiana, many of those outages had been resolved by 9:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service said tree branches and power lines fell while winds gusted as high as 58 mph at Battle Creek Executive Airport in Michigan and 60 mph in Huntington, southwest of Fort Wayne.

The storms caused damage across central Indiana, including in Russiaville and Eaton, where viewers shared photos of trees and limbs that had fallen during the storm.

In Huntington County, first responders warned motorists of downed trees and urged them to drive with caution as crews worked to clear the roadway.

Use caution if you are out driving around. There are several trees that have fallen throughout the county. County Highway, Fire Departments and Chief Deputy Hammel are clearing the roadways as fast as possible. Posted by The Huntington County Sheriff's Department on Monday, August 29, 2022

Although the storms wreaked havoc in some areas, other areas saw light at the end of the tunnel. In Plainfield, a double rainbow shined above the city after the storms passed.

It was a welcome view for first responders, who were glad to capture a picture of it between calls for service.