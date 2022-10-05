Strawberry Festival returning to Monument Circle

The annual event is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

The 56th Annual Strawberry Festival is returning to Monument Circle this summer.

Hosted by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral's fundraiser, the event is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

"The Works" will cost $8 and includes homemade shortcake, strawberries, ice cream and whipped cream. Single items will be available á la carte for $2 each. Cash and card will be accepted.

Bulk and pre-sale orders of "The Works" in quantities over 10 can be purchased ahead of time by emailing indystrawberryfestival@gmail.com.

Proceeds outside of the food costs will go directly to charity.

The first Strawberry Festival was held Thursday, June 10, 1965, selling 100 homemade shortcakes on the church lawn at the inaugural event.

This year, the congregation will bake more than 10,000 homemade shortcakes and plans to serve nearly 4 tons of strawberries.