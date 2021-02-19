Stranded in cold apartment: Indianapolis woman describes her experience in 'Texas chaos'

Anna Sutter flew to Dallas to visit her girlfriend over the weekend and was supposed to be home Monday. She's still there.

DALLAS — An Indianapolis woman is stuck in the middle of the weather chaos in Texas.

They huddled in an apartment without power for more than four days in the frigid cold.



Utilities to the building were restored Wednesday night, but Sutter worries that might not last.