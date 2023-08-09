Project aims to resolve flooding issues for nearly 100 homes on Indy's south side

Indy DPW believes that fixing water issues will lead to longer-lasting streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is hoping its new project will help flooding issues on the south side.

Indy DPW, along with Mayor Joe Hogsett and City County Councillor Frank Mascari, celebrated the completion of a stormwater project to resolve flooding for around 100 homes in the Sherman Drive Park neighborhood.

“Thanks to a massive stormwater upgrade throughout this neighborhood, we’ve been able to mitigate major flooding – and all the hazards it can cause,” Hogsett said. “Indy residents can expect more projects like this in the near future. Our city is currently in the midst of a billion-dollar, 5-year capital plan for our infrastructure.”

Mascari said flooding has been an ongoing issue for residents in the southern Indy area.

"My colleagues and I on the Council are committed to continuing to work together to invest in infrastructure projects that benefit neighborhoods throughout the city," Mascari said.

Indy DPW believes that resolving water issues will lead to longer-lasting streets.



"With more than 40 stormwater-focused projects currently active, we are continuing to deliver these benefits to residents across the county," Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget said.



In addition to newly-resurfaced streets, engineers have deployed new culverts and hybrid ditches to resolve flooding issues in the neighborhood. A hybrid ditch is a ditch system plus a perforated underground pipe. These work together to both collect stormwater and allow it to soak into the ground and subsurface drain.