Strong storms leave damage in historic West Baden Springs

A post on social media shows damage at the West Baden Springs Hotel near French Lick.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic hotel in southern Indiana was extensively damaged during strong storms Sunday afternoon.

A viewer shared photos in a social media post from the West Baden Springs Hotel near French Lick.

Tim Slusher said glass in hotel's famous dome was damaged as a storm cell moved through that area. There was a tornado warning in effect at the time.

There were no injuries reported there.

It was part of a day of severe weather across parts of Indiana.

13News received this statement from hotel management late Sunday:

"Due to today’s hail storm, West Baden Springs Hotel sustained extensive hail damage. The hotel remains open to guests. However, the atrium is closed indefinitely. We are monitoring the situation closely and will keep you updated as we learn more."