I-65 billboard referencing Greenwood shooting taken down

The sign appeared along the interstate near the scene of a fatal shooting at a Greenwood restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A billboard that got a lot of attention in Greenwood has been taken down.

The sign, which read "Hey Greenwood! How 'bout we stop shooting each other?" popped up Friday on Interstate 65 between the County Line Road and Main Street exits.

It follows a shooting outside a busy restaurant in Greenwood Wednesday night. Someone shot and killed 52-year-old Timothy Sannito in the Ale Emporium parking lot.

The restaurant sits about a half-mile east of the County Line Road exit on I-65.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting.