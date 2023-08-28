Stomach flu-like illness closes Tipton Community Schools

In an email to 13News, Superintendent Ryan Glaze said several staff members reported stomach flu-related illnesses around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

TIPTON, Ind. — On Monday afternoon, Jacoby DeFoe is normally sitting in his eighth grade class at Tipton Middle School.

Instead, he and his two siblings, along with his mom, were at a nearby park playing pickleball because school was cancelled.

"(I was) pretty pumped and then there is no e-learning. It's kind of fun," said DeFoe.

A fun day for several other teens, too.

"I played Minecraft all day and now I'm here at the park playing pickleball with my friends," said Hagen Wyman, a junior at Tipton High School.

In an email to 13News, Tipton Community School Corporation Superintendent Ryan Glaze said several staff members reported stomach flu-related illnesses around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

"The number of illnesses would significantly impact our school operations," Glaze wrote.

That forced the elementary, middle and high schools to close.

"I think it made sense because it might have been the cafeteria workers," said Wyman.

School leaders have not yet confirmed if cafeteria workers or teachers are ill or how many are out sick.

A spokesperson with IU Health Tipton Hospital tells 13News, doctors have seen a slight increase in patients with gastrointestinal-related symptoms.

Doctors say hand washing is one of the best methods to prevent its spread.

"I really wouldn't want a whole class or classes or however many students to pick this up. It doesn't make it fun," said Katie Boruff, a parent of two children.

Boruff spent the day with her two kids at the park.

"Whenever my child got into school it seemed like every turn, she was getting sick again, so whatever precautions are taken to limit sickness spread within the kids, I feel like is well worth it," said Boruff.

Kids, who enjoyed their day off of school, enjoying nice weather.

"Next week, we have Monday off, too, for Labor Day, so it's a plus," said Hagan.