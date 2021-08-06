Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to multi-car crash in Lebanon, multiple injuries reported

Authorities are investigating after a stolen vehicle being chased by police was in a multi-car crash Tuesday afternoon.

LEBANON, Indiana — Multiple people are injured after a stolen vehicle that was being chased by police was involved in a multi-car crash in Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, authorities were alerted of a possible stolen car heading east on State Road 32 just after 4 p.m.

Deputies saw the car on SR 32 and tried to pull it over. The car initially stopped and as deputies approached the car, the driver, later identified as Jamiah Nicole Brown, 18, of Muncie, sped off.

Deputies chased the car east into Lebanon. But, when the car entered the city deputies began to back off of the pursuit due to a higher population of vehicles and citizens.

The stolen car entered the intersection of SR 32 and SR 39 and was in a four-vehicle crash.

After the crash, Brown grabbed her infant, who was with her during the pursuit, and exited the vehicle. She ran from the scene with the infant in her arms. Lebanon officers were able to find Brown and her infant just south of the crash scene. Two other juveniles were also in the stolen car at the time of the crash.

Police said all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and all parties involved were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The intersection of State Road 32 and State Road 39 has been blocked off while authorities investigate the crash. Traffic is being diverted around the area.