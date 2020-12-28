Still waiting for unemployment benefits, Hoosier family says $600 check isn't enough

For those struggling with unemployment, the $600 COVID relief payments will barely make a dent in their bills.

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Shortly after this story was published, the House voted to approve $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate. Also of note, the Cox family would receive more than $600 total. On direct payments, the original bill provides $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes. An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments in the spring.

After days of Americans waiting in suspense, President Trump finally signed the government’s massive COVID-12 relief and spending bill.

His signature promises many Americans $600 direct payments, instead of the $2,000 he recently proposed but was shot down by Republicans.

For those struggling with unemployment, the $600 will barely make a dent in their bills. Matthew Cox and his family have been struggling since August.

He lost his management job in pest control in south Florida. With no income, he was forced to move back to Indianapolis in October to be closer to family and for a lower cost of living.

With his savings account empty, Cox said he is scraping together $300 a week driving for DoorDash. He’s been applying for jobs, but many times a hundred applicants are applying for the same one.

“I’ll find a job that fits my need and there will be over 100 people who applied for it,” he said. “We are to the point now where we kind of look around and go what’s the long-term strategy. What’s six months from now? What’s three months from now? Heck, what’s next month? And most of the time, we don’t know. We kind of go week to week figuring it out.”

Like millions of other Americans, he is still waiting for unemployment benefits. He filed a claim in Florida five months ago.

“I’ve talked to that state on two separate occasions. They are so backed up, they don’t know where I am in the queue,” Cox said.

His two sons Clark and Alexander are autistic, which creates another challenge when it comes to affording medications and doctor appointments.

Cox said the $600 stimulus check simply won’t be enough.

“Getting $600 is very similar to getting the jelly of the month club instead of the bonus on Christmas Vacation,” Cox said. “You sit there and go, ‘I’ll take your $600, but it is not like I can pay a bill or two.’ Maybe my water and some of the electricity. At the end of the day, it is not going to do anything.”