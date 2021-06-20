Steve Miller Band headlines Giving Gig

Community Health Network reported that they surpassed their fundraising goal with more than $2 million raised.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday was a night of generosity at White River State Park.

The "Giving Gig" was back with a big crowd to raise money for cancer patients in need.

Community Health Network reported that they surpassed their fundraising goal with more than $2 million raised. That money will help the oncology patient assistance fund to pay for food, gas, and whatever else helps ease a patient's financial burden.

13News' Chuck Lofton was last night's master of ceremonies and the Steve Miller Band entertained the crowd.

Tickets for next year, when Lionel Ritchie is scheduled to perform, go on sale Aug. 16.