Mother, daughter killed in Monticello house fire to be remembered at vigil

Sgt. Stephanie Thompson served 23 years as an Indiana State Police trooper. Her 17-year-old daughter, Mya, was a swimming star at Twin Lakes High School.

MONTICELLO, Ind. — A candlelight vigil will be held for a woman and her teenage daughter who died in a house fire Thursday in Monticello.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and her 17-year-old daughter Mya died in the fire, which was first reported around 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Lakeshore Drive. Thompson was a 23-year veteran of Indiana State Police.

“The Indiana State Police family, especially those who knew and worked with Stephanie, grieves today with the Thompson family and the entire Monticello community. Please be respectful of the family’s privacy during this time of unimaginable grief”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter in a statement.

Mya Thompson was a junior at Twin Lakes High School.

The women are survived by husband and father, White County Circuit Judge Jason Thompson, and Ayanna, the daughter and sister of the victims.

Stephanie and Mya Thompson will be remembered by the community with a candlelight vigil Sunday, Feb. 20 at Twin Lake High School. The vigil will start at 6 p.m. in the teachers' parking lot, according to a flyer posted by the Monticello News & Review.

The school is located at 300 S. 3rd St. in Monticello.

Guests are asked to bring a candle and are also invited to bring flowers, photos and Scripture to share, if they wish.

Mya Thompson was a star swimmer for Twin Lakes, having competed in the 100-yard breaststroke at the state finals last weekend at IUPUI. She also played tennis for the school.

The school community spelled out "Mya," along with a heart, with cups in the fence at the tennis court on Thursday.

White County postponed schedules in the county's courts for a week out of respect for Judge Thompson and his family.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.