Silver Alert declared for 16-year-old missing from Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager missing from Anderson, Indiana.

The Anderson Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Frank Buchholz, who was last seen Sunday, July 10 at 2:20 p.m.

Buchholz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, black and green shorts, one gray sock, one black sock and black Nike tennis shoes.

Buchholz is missing from Anderson, Indiana which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis

According to Indiana State Police, Buchholz is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.