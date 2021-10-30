Statewide Silver Alert issued for Rushville woman

Shelby Wilmer, 26, was last seen at noon on Oct. 30 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rush County woman.

The Rushville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shelby Wilmer, 26, who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30. at noon.

Wilmer is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 176 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Rushville is roughly 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis.