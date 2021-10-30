Statewide Silver Alert issued for Rushville woman

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rush County woman.
The Rushville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shelby Wilmer, 26, who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30. at noon.
Wilmer is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 176 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Rushville is roughly 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Anyone with information on Wilmer should contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or call 911.