Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Ft. Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for woman who went missing from Ft. Wayne on Sunday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Janice Kruger, a 72-year-old white female. She is 5'5" inches tall and weights 160 pounds.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Kruger has brown and gray hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown trench coat, purple shirt, and blue jeans.

Kruger was last seen in Fort Wayne, which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis, on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:34 a.m.

If you have any information on Janice Kruger, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.