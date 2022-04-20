Statewide Silver Alert declared for 15-year-old missing from DeKalb County

Blake Boese was last seen in Auburn, Indiana, at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

AUBURN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old missing from DeKalb County.

The Auburn Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Blake Boese, who is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Boese was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in Auburn, Indiana, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a black widow spider logo, ripped black skinny jeans, and dark gray Adidas shoes.

Boese is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Blake Boese should contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.

Auburn is roughly 150 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.