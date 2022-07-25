Silver Alert declared for 16-year-old boy from Henry County

Levi Triplett is missing from New Castle, Indiana. He was last seen Thursday, July 21, 2022.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Henry County teenager.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Levi Triplett, who was last seen riding a blue bicycle on Thursday, July 21 at 9:30 p.m.

Triplett is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, teal scrub pants, turquoise shoes and carrying a red backpack.

Triplett is missing from New Castle, Indiana which is 48 miles east of Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police, Triplett is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Triplett's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.