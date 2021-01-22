State reports 3 deaths among vaccine recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people who received COVID-19 vaccinations have since passed away, state health officials said Thursday.
However, there is no evidence the shot played a role in any of the deaths.
“Each case involved a patient with significant underlying conditions that were actively affecting their health at the time they received the vaccine,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.
The announcement follows information out of Europe where at least 33 people died in Norway after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
The country this week said there was no link between the vaccine and the deaths there. Of the patients who died, all were “people of advanced age, frail and have serious illnesses” the country’s health officials said.
In Indiana, more than 360,000 Hoosiers have received the vaccine.
“I want to remind Hoosiers that we have given more than 360,000 vaccines with very few severe or adverse outcomes," said Box. "That speaks volume to the safety of these vaccines."