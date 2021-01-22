State reports 3 deaths among vaccine recipients

State health officials said Thursday there is no evidence the shot played a role in any of the deaths.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people who received COVID-19 vaccinations have since passed away, state health officials said Thursday.

However, there is no evidence the shot played a role in any of the deaths.

“Each case involved a patient with significant underlying conditions that were actively affecting their health at the time they received the vaccine,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

The announcement follows information out of Europe where at least 33 people died in Norway after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

The country this week said there was no link between the vaccine and the deaths there. Of the patients who died, all were “people of advanced age, frail and have serious illnesses” the country’s health officials said.

The #COVID19 vaccine is here.



Its safe and effective.



If you or someone you know qualifies, visit https://t.co/cfAuXPLaoM to sign up for an appointment. pic.twitter.com/SSMBmoVykb — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) January 21, 2021

In Indiana, more than 360,000 Hoosiers have received the vaccine.