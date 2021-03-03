State police warning of Facebook 'Child Safety Kit' scam

The online scam involves a Facebook post offering a “Child Safety Kit” by clicking on a link provided in the post, which asks for personal information.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is warning people of an ongoing scam on Facebook after receiving multiple complaints from residents.

The online scam involves a Facebook post offering a “Child Safety Kit” by clicking on a link provided in the post.

Residents told police that the provided link to receive the “Child Safety Kit” asks them to submit personal information, including their name, address, and phone number, which is then followed up by a phone call.

An unidentified female requests to set up an in-home visit to go over the services offered. Two unidentified well-dressed adult males showed up to a complainant's house, and then attempted to sell an "insurance policy" as part of the Child Safety Kit service, according to ISP.

Officials say the scammers claimed to work directly with the Indiana State Police, which is not true. The scammers also never provided their name or a company name.

"These scammers are trying to gain your trust and confidence by falsely claiming to be associated with the Indiana State Police, and that is a lie," ISP said in a release. "They want access to your personal identity and financial information, and to gain voluntary entry into your home- possibly with the intent to commit further crime. DO NOT ALLOW THESE SCAMMERS INTO YOUR HOME!"

ISP is warning Hoosiers to always take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their family, and their property.

ISP provided the following advice:

Always beware of any online solicitations requesting personal information.

Always protect your identity, social security number, credit card and bank account information.

Never provide any personal information to unknown online source, including your name/address/phone number.

Never allow strangers access into your home.