Police search river near home of man who created 'anthony_shots' profile

PERU, Indiana — Few new details are emerging as Indiana State Police search a river near the home of Kegan Kline.

He's in jail on charges of child porn and exploitation.

He also admitted to creating the "anthony_shots" catfish profile which communicated with Libby German before the Delphi murders.

On Tuesday, ISP started a second week of searching the Wabash River under Peru's Kelly Avenue Bridge.

Divers are leaving markers tracking their progress, but won't say what they're looking for.

We do know Kline's home is just minutes from the search site and state police took took Kline out of jail just five days ago to meet with investigators.

We heard from witnesses watching the teams as they searched Tuesday.

"I saw them, they basically started on the south side, and it was about eight guys," said Dave Noonan. "They were all dressed in the exact same wetsuits,"

Kline has never been named a suspect in the Delphi murders and he has denied any involvement.