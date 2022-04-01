State police investigating after Covington man was struck and killed near courthouse

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the pre-dawn crash.

COVINGTON, Ind. — State police are investigating the early morning death of a Covington man who was struck while crossing the street near the Fountain County Courthouse Friday.

According to an incident report from the ISP Lafayette Post, Randall Orr, 74, was crossing Liberty Street near 4th Street in Covington just after 6:30 a.m. when he was struck.

Orr died at the scene.

Investigators said a 2002 Dodge Intrepid driven by Rayne Abernathy, 22, also of Covington, was traveling east on Liberty Street approaching the 4th Street intersection on the southeast corner of the courthouse when his car struck Orr, who was crossing from north to south at the time.