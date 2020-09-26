State police investigate gunfire during suspected road rage incident

ISP said occupants of a purple Nissan displayed guns before a trailer was struck by bullets Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — No one was injured Friday when a suspected road rage incident led to gunshots on a busy highway.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 465 around U.S 31 on the south side of Indianapolis.

State troopers called to the scene found bullet holes in a trailer pulled by a pickup truck. The man, woman and juvenile occupants of the truck all escaped injury.

Investigators say a purple Nissan Altima with a chrome grille is being sought in the case. ISP said "more than one" of the car's four occupants displayed firearms before the trailer was struck by gunfire.

State police want trucking companies to check dashcam recordings from trucks that were in the area around the time of the incident.