State Police investigate I-70 crash involving motorcycle

It happened just before midnight Tuesday in the North Split.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Indianapolis late Tuesday.

The accident happened on Interstate 70 near the North Split, where the highway meets Interstate 65.

Few details were immediately available, but Indiana State Police told 13News they were investigating a downtown crash involving a motorcyclist.

A major construction project is ongoing in the North Split, affecting multiple lanes and ramps of both highways. It's unknown if the project was a factor in the crash.