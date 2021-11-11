ISP: Suspected drunk driver crashes through gates of state prison

Police arrested Robert D. Merriman, 62, on preliminary charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal trespass.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A Winimac man was arrested Tuesday after police say he drove a pickup truck through the gates of an Indiana prison.

Indiana State Police said dispatchers received calls around 6 p.m. about an apparently impaired driver on U.S. 421 around Michigan City.

Police were searching for the truck when another caller said a vehicle matching the description in the earlier reports had just crashed through the main gate of the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The truck was located and stopped by police.

During an investigation, a trooper determined that the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage. Police said a subsequent test revealed the driver had a blood alcohol content of 0.14, nearly twice the state's legal limit.

Police arrested 62-year-old Robert D. Merriman on preliminary charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal trespass.

No one was injured.

*Correction* Impaired Driver Crashes Through State Prison Main Gate https://t.co/rp06usha8k — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) November 11, 2021