State police asking for help identifying man found dead in rural Ripley County

OSGOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in rural Ripley County.
The man was found shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 when troopers from the ISP Versailles Post responded to a rural area west of Osgood.
At this point, the man has not been identified and the cause of death is not known.
The victim is describes as a male in his 30s or early 40s. He was about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.
He had distinct tattoos on his upper right arm.
Officials said an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday to determine a cause of death and to learn more information that could help in identifying the man.
Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man is urged to call Detective Tracy Rohlfing at the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at 812-689-5000.