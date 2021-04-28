State police asking for help identifying man found dead in rural Ripley County

The man was found shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 in a rural area west of Osgood.

OSGOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in rural Ripley County.

The man was found shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 when troopers from the ISP Versailles Post responded to a rural area west of Osgood.

At this point, the man has not been identified and the cause of death is not known.

The victim is describes as a male in his 30s or early 40s. He was about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

He had distinct tattoos on his upper right arm.

Officials said an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday to determine a cause of death and to learn more information that could help in identifying the man.