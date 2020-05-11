State police arrest suspect in Wayne County murder

Police believe the shooting was the culmination of a dispute between neighbors.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — One person is dead and the alleged victim's neighbor is in custody after a shooting Wednesday in Wayne County.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of North Brick Church Road around 2:20 p.m. The location is about a mile southwest of Hagerstown.

Police found KC Allen Simpson, 32, in the front yard of a home. He had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. A medical helicopter took Simpson to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Indiana State Police said Monday evening that Billy Wilson Sr. ,77, surrendered to officers without incident. He was held at the Wayne County Jail