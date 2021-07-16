State Police arrest man after shots were fired from car on Indianapolis highway

Police said the incident happened Thursday morning on I-70 near Harding Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say an Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after gunshots were reportedly fired from a car on Interstate 70.

Police received a report of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. near the highway's Harding interchange.

No one was injured.

A witness, who ISP says wasn't involved in the incident, provided police with information they say was useful in the investigation.

The vehicle suspected to have been involved was described as a tan Chrysler 300, which was said to have fled the area after the incident.

ISP said the investigation led them to a home where 21-year-old Tyreese Sutton of Indianapolis was taken into custody. A decision about any charges will be determined by the prosecutor's office.

State Police said people should immediately call 911 if they see suspicious or dangerous activity on the highway. Indiana's 'Hands Free' law permits drivers to use handheld devices call to 911 to report an emergency while driving.