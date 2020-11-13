State Police adds K-9 to Internet Crimes Against Children team

Titus is a 2-year-old English Labrador.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police has a new addition to its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Sergeant Ginger Marshall and her K-9 partner Titus joined the unit Friday morning after a graduation ceremony at the Buck Creek Township Community Center in Greenfield. Two other electronic detection K-9 units — from Boulder County, Colorado and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — and also graduated.

Marshall is a 12-year veteran of ISP. Titus is a 2-year-old English Labrador. They had to complete two weeks of training together, in addition to five months of electronic detection training Titus had already received before being paired with Marshall.