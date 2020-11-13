State Police adds K-9 to Internet Crimes Against Children team

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police has a new addition to its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Sergeant Ginger Marshall and her K-9 partner Titus joined the unit Friday morning after a graduation ceremony at the Buck Creek Township Community Center in Greenfield. Two other electronic detection K-9 units — from Boulder County, Colorado and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — and also graduated.
Marshall is a 12-year veteran of ISP. Titus is a 2-year-old English Labrador. They had to complete two weeks of training together, in addition to five months of electronic detection training Titus had already received before being paired with Marshall.
Indianapolis nonprofit Neighborhood Electronic Detection K-9 Inc. provided funding for Titus' training. The group has also funded training for 10 other similar dogs in the nation.