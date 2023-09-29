State of Downtown Indy: Things looking up, room for improvement

Speakers pointed to an increase in safety and investments in new crime-fighting technology.

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are giving us a new look at what's happening downtown, reporting progress as well as room for improvement.

The region is still recovering from the pandemic, but leaders said things are looking up.

Downtown Indy, Inc. says there's been a 46% residential increase in the downtown area since 2010.

On Thursday, speakers pointed to an increase in safety, with investments in new crime-fighting technology. And they say people are returning to work, with office vacancy at just over 9%.

Happy 30th birthday to @IndyDT! Thanks for all you do to make our downtown interesting, energetic, safe, clean and special. Here's to many more years and your continuing success! @tschaffer1 pic.twitter.com/6ETXrh2ZMh — Indiana Convention Center (@icclos) September 28, 2023

"This matters," said Taylor Schaeffer of Downtown Indy, Inc. "Not just to the health of our office towers and commercial real estate, but to the small businesses that rely on lunch time and after-work crowds for hotels that host business travelers and for the feeling of safety and vibrancy that comes with busy streets."