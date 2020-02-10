State launches dashboard reporting COVID-19 cases in schools

It tracks cases among students, teachers and staff.

State officials announced Wednesday the launch of a new dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools.

The dashboard tracks cases among students, teachers and staff.

The data starts at the beginning of the school year. As of Wednesday, there are 2,400 positive cases in Indiana schools, 1,676 being students.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the dashboard is not a “comprehensive overview of cases” yet because the state is still gathering data from schools and cleaning up the report.

So far, only half of Indiana schools have reported data to the state. Dr. Box said it is not mandatory for schools to report the data but hopes districts will participate willingly. If not, she might consider a mandate.

The state is waiting on nearly 1,500 schools to respond. If several of those schools respond in the same week, officials say to expect a big jump in cases on the dashboard.

Of the schools that have responded, 742 have reported one or more cases and 617 have reported no cases. Any school that reports fewer than five cases will have their data suppressed for privacy reasons.

The launch of the dashboard comes as state leaders share concerns about the increase of coronavirus cases among young Hoosiers, especially high school and college students.

Even though not all Indiana schools have data available, you can still do an easy search at the top of the dashboard to check. It can show you the number of positive cases the previous week and in total.