State hopes to open COVID-19 vaccination appointments soon for Hoosiers 65 to 69

People 70 years and older make up roughly 11 percent of Indiana’s population, but 78 percent of coronavirus deaths.

State health officials hope to expand delivery of the coronavirus vaccine next week.

Vicki Schrader's birthday is still two weeks away, but she already knows what she’s wishing for.

"As soon as they open it up to my age group, I’m going to be signing up and hopefully getting one of the first appointments,” said Schrader, who turns 69 on Valentine’s Day.

She's talking about the coronavirus vaccine, which is currently being given to health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities and people 70 and older.

“I’m looking forward to the day when they open it up to the 65 to 69 year olds,” Schrader said.

State Health officials said they’re hoping for the same.

“We hope to be able to do that soon, hopefully in the next week,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state health department's chief medical officer. “But for now, we wait to make sure we get Hoosiers ages 70 and older appointments as quickly as possible."

It can’t come soon enough for Schrader, who said she has several health conditions including an irregular heartbeat, diabetes, asthma and sleep apnea.

“I’ve been very concerned about what would happen if I do get COVID,” she said.

That’s why Schrader asked her doctor to check if people with pre-existing health conditions could get a vaccine sooner, despite the age requirements.

“They said no, the guidelines are the guidelines,” said Schrader.

She says she gets it.

“I know the older you are, the more likely you are to have a bad outcome,” Schrader said.

The COVID-19 statistics are demonstrating just that. People 70 years and older make up roughly 11 percent of Indiana’s population, but 78 percent of the deaths from it.

That’s why the state is sticking to an age-based approach and will add more groups as more vaccine becomes available.

Schrader is waiting for her turn, trying to stay healthy in the meantime.