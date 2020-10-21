State has detailed plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — We've learned about Indiana's plan to hand out a COVID-19 vaccine, once one is approved.
The state department of health's plan will roll out in 3 phases.
Phase 1: Healthcare workforce and the most at risk.
- Divided into Phase 1A with healthcare workers, Phase 1B with vulnerable people.
- Includes all working in healthcare settings (hospitals, LTC, home health, pharmacies, dialysis, emergency medical workers, public health frontline workers and COVID-19 teams).
- Determine at-risk based on latest-evidence/research at time – incudes people 65+, with other health problems that put them at higher risk (long list, and long-term care residents.
- To give vaccine, Phase 1A will utilize hospitals that are prepared to administer to healthcare workers, then expand to use local health departments and commercial pharmacies
- Will also use vaccination strike teams in the 10 district mobile response teams
Phase 2: People at elevated risk by working or living circumstances
- The goal here is to limit the spread.
- Focus on people at risk because of living or working circumstances (correctional facilities, group homes, shelters, essential workers places them in situations where social-distancing is not possible and transmission risk is high).
- This includes police, fire, food service, retail workers, utility workers, public transit workers, teachers, warehouse workers, indoor construction workers and public health workers.
Phase 3: General Population
The state may call on the national guard to lend a hand.