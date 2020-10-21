x
State has detailed plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

When a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, the state says they have a plan to hand it out in three phases.
(Photo: ISDH)

INDIANAPOLIS — We've learned about Indiana's plan to hand out a COVID-19 vaccine, once one is approved.

The state department of health's plan will roll out in 3 phases.

Phase 1: Healthcare workforce and the most at risk.

  • Divided into Phase 1A with healthcare workers, Phase 1B with vulnerable people.
  • Includes all working in healthcare settings (hospitals, LTC, home health, pharmacies, dialysis, emergency medical workers, public health frontline workers and COVID-19 teams).
  • Determine at-risk based on latest-evidence/research at time – incudes people 65+, with other health problems that put them at higher risk (long list, and long-term care residents.
  • To give vaccine, Phase 1A will utilize hospitals that are prepared to administer to healthcare workers, then expand to use local health departments and commercial pharmacies
  • Will also use vaccination strike teams in the 10 district mobile response teams

 Phase 2: People at elevated risk by working or living circumstances

  • The goal here is to limit the spread.
  • Focus on people at risk because of living or working circumstances (correctional facilities, group homes, shelters, essential workers places them in situations where social-distancing is not possible and transmission risk is high).
  • This includes police, fire, food service, retail workers, utility workers, public transit workers, teachers, warehouse workers, indoor construction workers and public health workers.

 Phase 3: General Population

Click here to read ISDH's COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan.

The state may call on the national guard to lend a hand.

