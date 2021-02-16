Staff letter calls for Newfields CEO's resignation after job posting including maintaining 'white art audience'

In Tuesday's open letter, staff members said, "we do not see a way forward if Dr. Charles Venable remains at the helm of our institution."

An open letter from a group of 85 Newfields staff and stakeholders calls for the resignation of CEO Dr. Charles Venable after a job posting mentioning wanting to maintain the "white art audience."

The letter said there was a four hour meeting with staff on Monday where members of senior leadership attempted to explain themselves, their actions, and their plans. The employees behind the letter said it left them felling, "more distrustful and confused about our future."

The job posting in question said the role of the director position would be to find "[...] innovative ways that attract a broader and more diverse audience while maintaining the Museum's traditional, core, white art audience."

The job posting was first shared by a reporter with the New York Times and has been widely criticized online.

Newfields issued a statement in response reading:

"Our audience – and most museums’ audiences – have historically been, and currently are, too homogeneous, and we are committed to changing that and intentionally diversifying our audiences. We deeply regret that in our job description, in our attempt to focus on building and diversifying our core audience, our wording was divisive rather than inclusive. Our intention is to continue to build an institution that is truly inclusive. It will be our challenge for years to come to continue building our diversity, equity and inclusion in our hiring, programs, artwork, exhibitions and more, and we are committed to doing so."

In Tuesday's open letter, staff members said, "we do not see a way forward if Dr. Charles Venable remains at the helm of our institution."

The letter goes on to list demands for significant changes. They are in order of urgency:

Our first and most urgent demand is that Dr. Charles Venable steps down from his position as President of Newfields.

Our second critical demand is that the contract with the search firm m/Oppenheim Associates be terminated.

We demand a restructuring of the Human Resources department so that it operates as an independent unit within the organization. The current organizational structure, in which the Guest Experience, Volunteerism & Community Engagement teams report up through the Senior Director of Guest Experience & Human Resources, fails in providing a path for the employees on those teams to voice their concerns through official channels that don’t include their direct or secondary manager(s).

We demand a reevaluation and expansion of both the Board of Trustees and Board of Governors and subsequent Board committees to include dedicated positions for representatives of local communities such as Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), surrounding neighborhoods, and local artists and arts organizations.

13News reached out to Newfields for a response to the open letter from the staff and was told they have nothing new to share at this time.