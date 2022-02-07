Person stabbed in downtown Indy's Bottleworks District, IMPD says

IMPD reported the person who was stabbed is in "critical but stable" condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis' Bottleworks District.

IMPD officers were called to a stabbing at around 10 p.m. at 856 Carrollton Avenue, which is the address for Pins Mechanical Co, near Massachusetts and North College Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the person outside Pins who had been stabbed. Police reported the person who was stabbed is in "critical but stable" condition.

IMPD officers were still on the scene just before 11 p.m. investigating the stabbing.

Investigators believe this may have started as a domestic disagreement and do not believe there is a threat to the area.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, according to IMPD.

Police have not identified the person who was stabbed or given further details about the incident.

This is the latest of several violent incidents to happen in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Two people were critically injured in shootings on Saturday and a third person was killed.

The fatal shooting happened on the east side of Indianapolis. Just before 9 p.m. police were called to the 4700 block of East 34th Street, between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Police arrived and found a person who was critically injured in a shooting. That person was taken to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.

An hour earlier, at around 8 p.m., IMPD said a person who was critically injured in a shooting showed up at Community Hospital East at 1500 N. Ritter Avenue.

On Saturday afternoon, another person was injured in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of North High School Road, just north of 38th Street and east of Interstate 465.