Officers were able to get the couple out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from a house fire in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:19 p.m., Cottleville Fire Protection District was called to a home on Opal Drive for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire in the garage that had spread across the attic.

Fire crews confirmed that everyone was out of the home and quickly got the fire under control, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, two St. Charles County police officers took what were described as “heroic actions” to save the people inside.

Officer Ronald was the first one to respond to the call. When he arrived, a witness reported there were two elderly residents in the home.

Officer Ronald forced his way into the house. He made his way to a bedroom where he found an elderly couple needing help.

"She couldn't walk. She told me she needed her walker and I told her there wasn't any time for that," Officer Ronald said. "So I picked her up and just kind of carried her in my arms, somewhat over my shoulder and I guided the gentleman in front of me and at that point black smoke had filled up the entire house."

All three made it out safely. Cottleville Fire Protection District Chief Skip Stephens said it was a remarkable act by someone with no gear and little fire experience.

"They put themselves at risk, no question about it and it could have been a very perilous situation," he said.

Fire Chief Stephens told 5 On Your Side that fires usually double in size every 30 seconds. Had Officer Ronald waited for fire crews to assist, it might have been too late.

“To Officer Ronald, Officer Wilson, and all those that responded to this fire, THANK YOU for your dedication to our community,” Cottleville fire wrote in the Facebook post.

Central County Fire and Rescue, the St. Charles Fire Department and the St. Charles County Ambulance District helped Cottleville in putting out the fire.