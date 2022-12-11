Spring Bulb Show returns to Garfield Park Conservatory

Need to escape the incoming winter weather? Check out what's blooming at Indy Parks.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Spring Bulb Show is back at the Garfield Park Conservatory this week. A wide array of colorful flowers are here to get rid of your winter blues.

“We have a lot of tulips," said Elizabeth Schleicher, the assistant manager at the Garfield Park Conservatory, "16 different varieties of tulips. We also have daffodils, and we have hyacinths. That's the smell that you're smelling is the hyacinths and that springtime smell.”

The bulb show runs through Friday, March 11. It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is kind of like a preview of spring," Schleicher said.

Tickets are $5 per person or $12 per family.

Starting Saturday, March 12, the flowers used in the bulb show will be up for sale.

Next up for the conservatory is Gnome Away from Home. Between March 19 and April 3, the conservatory will host a whimsical display of garden gnomes hailing from homes across Indiana and beyond.

Anyone interested in giving their garden gnome a vacation can loan a gnome to the conservatory. Gnomes must be dropped off by Friday, March 11.