x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Spring Bulb Show returns to Garfield Park Conservatory

Need to escape the incoming winter weather? Check out what's blooming at Indy Parks.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — The Spring Bulb Show is back at the Garfield Park Conservatory this week. A wide array of colorful flowers are here to get rid of your winter blues.

“We have a lot of tulips," said Elizabeth Schleicher, the assistant manager at the Garfield Park Conservatory, "16 different varieties of tulips. We also have daffodils, and we have hyacinths. That's the smell that you're smelling is the hyacinths and that springtime smell.”

RELATED: Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snow returns Friday, followed by a bitter blast

The bulb show runs through Friday, March 11. It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is kind of like a preview of spring," Schleicher said.

Tickets are $5 per person or $12 per family.

Starting Saturday, March 12, the flowers used in the bulb show will be up for sale.

Spring Bulb Show is open from 1-5pm today. Details here: https://bit.ly/3IRupdM

Posted by Garfield Park Conservatory - Indy Parks and Recreation on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Next up for the conservatory is Gnome Away from Home. Between March 19 and April 3, the conservatory will host a whimsical display of garden gnomes hailing from homes across Indiana and beyond.

Anyone interested in giving their garden gnome a vacation can loan a gnome to the conservatory. Gnomes must be dropped off by Friday, March 11.

There are still a few days left to loan-a-gnome! Drop them off at the Conservatory front desk, and make plans to come see the Gnome Away From Home display. Details here: https://fb.me/e/32bYSfRyJ

Posted by Garfield Park Conservatory - Indy Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Related Articles

In Other News

IndyGo Purple Line construction prompts closure on 38th Street