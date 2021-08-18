'Spirit of Speedway' car will race in the Indy 500 with a partially fan-owned team

"This will be a partially fan-owned team ... where the fans have a chance to make a small investment and actually have an ownership stake in the car."

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Racing fans will have a chance to be a part of a historic community-owned racing team at the Indianapolis 500.

Marotti Autosport is trying to build its team from the ground up, starting with the unveiling of their car, which pays homage to the hometown for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, and this car is unique.

The car is called the "Spirit of Speedway." The idea is that the car will not only celebrate Speedway, Indiana but it will also be backed and partially owned by the community.

Marotti Autosports hopes this effort will allow fans to have some skin in the game.

"This will be a partially fan-owned team like the Green Bay Packers," said Will Marotti. "Never been done before, where the fans have a chance to make a small investment and actually have an ownership stake in the car."

In the months leading up to the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Marotti said there will be a lot of events in Speedway. They also have a "Spirit of Speedway" children's book that is being written and plans for school campaigns.

"We want to get the people of Speedway to rally around this car, the people's car," Marotti said. "We want them to know how much we love them, how much we care for them."