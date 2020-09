Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to the Eagle Creek Court apartment complex off Cunningham Road.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway Police are conducting a death investigation at an apartment complex following reports of a shooting overnight.

A police spokesman confirmed one person, who has not been identified, has died.