Speedway PD mourning the loss of one of its own

INDIANAPOLIS — The Speedway Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
According to a post on Twitter, Sergeant Mark Morgan passed away after a short battle with cancer.
Morgan had joined the Speedway Police Department in 1981 and worked in the Detective Division and Operations Division. He was also a member of SWAT, the DUI Task Force, F.A.C.T. Squad Leader, Honor Guard and served as a Field Training Officer.
After 40 years with the department, Morgan retired July 1, 2021.
Speedway PD asks that people keep Morgan's family in their prayers.
