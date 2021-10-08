x
Speedway PD mourning the loss of one of its own

Credit: Speedway Police Department
INDIANAPOLIS — The Speedway Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. 

According to a post on Twitter, Sergeant Mark Morgan passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Morgan had joined the Speedway Police Department in 1981 and worked in the Detective Division and Operations Division. He was also a member of SWAT, the DUI Task Force, F.A.C.T. Squad Leader, Honor Guard and served as a Field Training Officer.

After 40 years with the department, Morgan retired July 1, 2021. 

Speedway PD asks that people keep Morgan's family in their prayers.

