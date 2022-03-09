IndyCar Experience in Speedway selling 6 used IndyCars

Cars driven by Indy 500 winners Dan Wheldon and Al Unser Jr. are a couple of the IndyCars for sale.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Six IndyCars formerly used for customers of the IndyCar Experience are now up for sale.

"In essence, this is like an IndyCar used car dealership right now," said IndyRacing Experience co-owner Scott Jasek. His company no longer offers the "lead and follow" experience that used the cars. Now, the public has the chance to bring one home.

"This is just a very economic way of owning an IndyCar that has history," Jasek said. "This is the first time we're selling cars that have engines in them that are capable of being run at tracks."

The six IndyCars have been equipped with Honda 3.5-liter, V6 engines for durability and ease of operation.

"Unlike a real IndyCar, we're utilizing engines that will last 20-30,000 miles before you need to rebuild them because a real IndyCar you have to rebuild the engine every 2,000 miles," Jasek said.

Still, you have to be a little more than a casual fan to take one home. The cars are for track use only.

"We want to make sure someone understands what they're buying before they just come and buy a car and then go, 'now what I do?'" Jasek said. "You have to have some knowledge of how to handle a high-performance car."