Speedway Kroger inspected for mice again

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Inspectors from the Marion County Public Health Department returned to the Speedway Kroger Wednesday after posts on social media and reports from Speedway city officials about mouse droppings in the candy boxes of a checkout aisle.

A customer told 13News he took photos Monday morning in the self-checkout lane which show droppings in boxes of M&M’s and Milky Way candy bars. He said he reported the droppings to the cashier.

Two days later, an inspector found no evidence of rodents by the candy display. The only violation was old mice droppings found in the cheese aisle after a display case was moved for extensive cleaning. That issue was corrected on the spot.

The health department investigated three complaints about mice in the store between Feb. 27 and April 13. Multiple areas of the store were ordered closed for a few days April 13 until the store passed reinspection.

This week's inspection says Kroger is power washing the building every morning, with pest control treatments every other day, and structural repairs have been completed to prevent further mice problems.