Speedway continues summer programming for seniors

This summer, Speedway is offering several free and low-cost events for seniors, including group walks, games and meals.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Many residents in the town of Speedway have called it home for decades.

This year, seniors in the community have expressed interest in "senior friendly" events around town.

Now, the Parks and Recreation department is answering that call.

Events started in June and run through the end of August. Plus, town officials say if the interest grows, organizers will host events into the fall as well.

Group walks are scheduled at different parks around town. Non-walking events are hosted at the Speedway Municipal Center at 5300 Crawfordsville Road.

See the full senior programming schedule below:

June 9, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Cards followed by Bingo at 1 p.m.

June 13, 9 a.m.: Walking at Meadowood Park, meet at Shelter 1

June 23, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Cards followed by participation with summer camp youth

June 27, 9 a.m.: Walking at Leonard Park, meet at Shelter 1

June 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Craft and lunch (may be up to a $5 fee for lunch)

July 11, 9 a.m.: Walking at Meadowood Park, meet at Shelter 1

July 14, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Cards followed by Learn to Draw w/Eileen at 1 p.m.

July 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Cards followed by Bingo at 1 p.m.

July 25, 9 a.m.: Walking at Leonard Park, meet at Shelter 1

Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Lunch & Learn (TBD) (may be up to a $5 fee for lunch)

Aug. 8, 9 a.m.: Walking at Meadowood Park, meet at Shelter 1

Aug. 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Cards followed by chair exercises at 1 p.m.

Aug. 22, 9 a.m.: Walking at Leonard Park, meet at Shelter 1

Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Lunch and music (may be up to a $5 fee for lunch)