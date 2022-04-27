Speedway Arts Council inviting community to help paint new mural on Main Street

The mural will be painted April 29-May 1, as well as May 3, in the parking lot of Barbecue and Bourbon in Speedway.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — This weekend, the Speedway Arts Council is inviting the community to help paint a new mural on Main Street.

"We really want to get the community engaged in the arts and really create a culture of art here in Speedway so that people who come and visit the town in May can come and experience more than just things going on at the track," Speedway Arts Council President Katie Maiers said.

The mural was designed by Speedway Arts Council board member Chris Nusbaum.

"We're blessed by having IMS here. We have wonderful businesses, wonderful business owners, so we really look at this as kind of a global community," Nusbaum said. "Not just people that live here, but people that work here, people who own businesses. We wanted to do something that would celebrate that community."

The mural will feature an IndyCar from 1926, which is when the town of Speedway was incorporated.

"For residents to have that opportunity and business owners and people who work and play here and visit Speedway to actually participate in creating this, I think that just deepens that connection," Nusbaum said. "It lets them take a piece of it home with them."

The mural will be painted April 29-May 1, as well as May 3, in the parking lot of Barbecue and Bourbon in Speedway. People can sign up online to work on the mural for an hour at a time.

"Everyone's really excited to come and take part in this," Maiers said. "It's something new. Speedway has never had a mural paint by number like this before, and the design that we came across from Chris, it just lends itself so well to this concept."

People who show up to paint will contribute to the background colors of the mural.