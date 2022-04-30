Speedway community pitching in to paint mural on Main Street

You can become a part of Speedway history by helping paint a mural on Main Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The painting of a new mural in Speedway began Friday. The Speedway Arts Council is asking anyone to come out and help paint it.

“It's colorful, it's loud," said Speedway resident Vanessa Lynn. "It's very representative of the space and of our town and community.”

The mural is in the parking lot next to Barbecue and Bourbon on Main Street.

“This was a concept just a week ago," said Speedway Arts Council Vice President Bruce Levy. "There was nothing here and now it looks exactly like the concept. It's phenomenal.”

Most of the people working on it, wouldn’t consider themselves artists.

“Even if they haven't ever painted before they're showing that they can they show up and grab a brush and grab a roller and they get on the wall and they're staying in the lines. That's all we could ask," said Speedway Arts Council President Katie Maiers.

“I know everyone working here will be able to walk by and say, ‘I got to help do that,' and every time I walk by I'll say, ‘I added the red paint to that,'" said Lynn. "Just having a little bit of ownership of the space is cool.”

“We want to be able to say we had a part in this with the community most of all, to be able to say they had a part in it," said Levy.