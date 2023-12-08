Special Olympics supporters participate in 'Plane Pull Challenge'

The challenge was see which team could to pull an 82-ton FedEx jet two feet the fastest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Special Olympics supporters are literally pulling together to support local athletes.

The 22nd "Plane Pull Challenge" was held this morning at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).

Around 70 teams with up to 15 people each were pulling an 82-ton FedEx jet down a two foot track trying for the fastest time.

One participant says completing that challenge is just part of the event.

"When I was first asked to do it I was like 'heck yeah, I wanna try and pull a plane' but then you come out here and you meet the athletes and the families of the Special Olympics."

"So it's really just telling that story. How an amazing organization like this gives support and opportunities to people."

Plenty of Special Olympics athletes were also at the airport on Saturday.