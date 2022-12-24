Southwest Indy family waits for maintenance to repair apartment's furnace

They're relying on space heaters and friends to help them get through these sub-zero temperatures.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're experiencing the kind of weather where you can't be without heat for too long.

Unfortunately, that's just what one southwest side family is enduring. Their apartment furnace hasn't worked for two days.

The Christmas presents are under the tree, but all Kangi Adade and his family want is to be warm in their home at Horizon Apartments.

Adade works as a mechanic for the city, servicing the plows and trucks that clear Indianapolis streets. His own family, though, is relying on space heaters and friends to help them get through these sub-zero temperatures.

Adade said the heating system in the apartment he rents went out sometime after his family went to sleep Thursday. Since then, he said he's called the apartment complex's maintenance number but hasn't heard back from anyone about when his furnace might be up and running again.

"If it's me by myself, I don't even care," Adade said. "I put on the heat and cover myself up and go to sleep, but this is unacceptable. I have three little kids. I have three of them."

He said his youngest, a 3-year-old son, has special needs and being without heat makes caring for him.especially challenging.