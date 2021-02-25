Southwest Indy crash claims one life

It happened just after midnight in the 1500 block of West Troy Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police say one person was killed early Thursday morning in a southwest side collision.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of West Troy Avenue and South Harding Street.

IMPD told 13News a truck collided with a car, which resulted in a fire that was extinguished before first responders arrived.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the driver of the truck cooperated with officers and is submitting to a blood test, which is standard practice after crashes involving serious bodily injury or death.