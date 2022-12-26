Southwest cancels 82% of its flights at Indianapolis International Airport

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Southwest had canceled 43 flights at Indianapolis International Airport leaving travelers stranded on the day after Christmas.

INDIANAPOLIS — Flight cancellations, specifically with Southwest Airlines, caused chaos Monday at airports across the country, including at Indianapolis International Airport where Southwest Airlines had canceled nearly all of its flights for the day.

As of 4:40 p.m. Eastern on Monday, 56 flights had been canceled at IND, according to the tracking site FlightAware. Of those, 43 were Southwest cancellations. That's 82% of Southwest's flights that were scheduled to and from Indianapolis on Monday and far more than any other airline servicing Indianapolis.

Multiple travelers told 13News the airline didn't notify them of the cancellations before they got to the airport for their flights. Now they're stuck waiting in long lines to try to reschedule their flights.

Southwest has been canceling flights out of Indy and around the country today.



Multiple passengers tell me they weren’t notified by the airline before they got to the airport for their flights. Now stuck waiting in long lines to try and rebook. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/vOQ0QuJCrM — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) December 26, 2022

The line stretched all the way from the Southwest Airlines counter, through the hallway where the other airline counters are, and around the corner toward the food court and TSA security checkpoint.

The cancellations at IND, unfortunately, were just a small fraction of the more than 2,700 flights that Southwest had canceled across the country by 5 p.m. on Monday. That's about 67% of its flights that were canceled. Another 754, about 18% of its flights, were delayed.

For comparison, Delta Airlines had the second-most cancellations Monday for a U.S. carrier with around 263, about 9% of its scheduled flights.

Other affected airports include Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.

This is baggage claim at @DENAirport. Customers of @SouthwestAir say line to rebook is 3+ hours long. Some have been stranded for days, unable to get a rental car or hotel. Via FlightAware: 376 cancelled Southwest flights at DEN. The next most is United with 22 cancellations. pic.twitter.com/7fzeSnnYUo — Courtney Yuen (@courtyuen) December 26, 2022

In Phoenix, a Southwest employee informed passengers over the airport intercom that they "do not have crew to work the flights" and that 90% of their flights have been canceled. The announcement, which can be heard in the video below, told Phoenix passengers to just go home, because they weren't going to be able to get rebooked on other flights for four days.

Southwest blamed winter weather for the cancellations — despite other airlines having considerably fewer cancellations — and asserted that the disruptions weren't a staffing issue.

"We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. This forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity," Southwest said in a statement on Monday night.

People have been taking to social media, desperately trying to get a new flight. So much so that Southwest's Twitter page is flooded with consumer complaints and that the airline has pinned a tweet at the top of their page that says they're experiencing "high call and social inquiry volumes." The airline is advising people to check their flight status and explore self-service options on Southwest's website, here.

We continue to experience high call and social inquiry volumes. Please check your flight status and explore self-service options here: https://t.co/WIFDwb9epE pic.twitter.com/PCMDOYGHON — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 26, 2022

The airline said it's repositioning crews and anticipates additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. Southwest also said it's working to customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options.