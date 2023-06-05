IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in south side crash

Officers responded to the intersection of South East Street and East Southport Road just before 6 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' south side early Monday, police said.

Just before 6 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the intersection of South East Street and East Southport Road for a report of a serious, multi-car crash.

Officers preliminarily believe a car traveling southbound went left of the center line and hit a vehicle traveling northbound.

At least two people were injured in the crash, with one person transported to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

Crash investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

IMPD is asking the public to avoid the area for several hours during the Monday morning commute.