Southport PD filling up gas tanks after anonymous donation

An anonymous donor sent the department money "to give back to the community."

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — The Southport Police Department is surprising the community with a kind gesture thanks to an anonymous donor.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, members of the department will be filling up gas tanks for the community at the Speedway station at 7211 Madison Ave.

The donor sent money to the police department to "give back to the community," according to Southport PD. They'll fill up tanks until the money runs out, but the department didn't specify how much money was donated.